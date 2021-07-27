Gyakie’s ‘Forever’ remix added to Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s Olympics playlist

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Ghana’s Gyakie continues to make global waves and being added to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) list of songs for the ongoing Olympic games, is the latest.



Highlighting a dozen songs from some of the biggest artists around the world including Canadian-Indian artist AP Dhillon, and Japan’s Gen Hoshino.



Sports and music intersect frequently, but rarely with the global spectacle that is the Olympics. One of the best things about being an at-home armchair expert of the Summer Olympics is discovering how deeply and quickly you care about things like “clean” dives and landing dismounts.



The other best thing is finding out everything you can about all of the competing countries as you fall in love with different athletes from all over the world. One way to get to know a country is to check out what’s charting — musically, at least.



CBC Music has chosen a selection of songs from around the world to highlight a dozen countries and their homegrown musical superstars as a way to get to know the sound of this year’s Summer Olympics.