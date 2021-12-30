Gyakie performs with Mugeez at 'R2bees & Friends'

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

<Gyakie thrills fans with her song ‘Forever’



Fans show up in their numbers to support 'R2bees & Friends' concert



GhanaWeb captures thrilling moments at 'R2bees & Friends'



It was a fusion of nostalgia and euphoria when Gyakie joined Mugeez to thrill fans at the just ended 'R2bees & Friends' concert which happened on Wednesday, December 29 at the La Palm Beach Hotel.



The event witnessed a host of artistes taking the stage to support Mugeez and Omar Sterling at their end of year concert and that included the songbird, Gyakie who performed with Mugeez.



GhanaWeb was present to capture the moment as the beautiful performance went on. The songstress performed her hit song ‘Forever’ which won her recognition in various countries including topping Apple Music charts for 2021.



'R2bees & Friends' witnessed the likes of Gyakie, Efya, Darko Vibes, Bisa Kdei and Nigerian artiste Wizkid perform.



