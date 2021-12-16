Gyakie marks 23rd birthday with stunning pictures

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Ghanaian afrobeat singer Jacqueline Acheampong known professionally as Gyakie has shared stunning photos to mark her 23rd birthday.



The artiste had popular celebrities and fans wishing her on her big day as she warms up to perform with her dad, the legendary Nana Acheampong on December 19, 2021, at the La Palm Beach Hotel.





“Glad my dad (Nana Acheampong) and I will be performing for the first time on the 19th of December. This will definitely be one for the books and I want all my fans to witness this”, she shared on Instagram.



In an earlier release, the Gyakie revealed that her love for good music was from the grooming she received from her father at a young age.



