Gyakie has shut down both Ghanaian and Nigerian top musicians - DJ Poxible

Entertainment of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Entertainment critic DJ Poxible has opined that Ghanaian female new artiste Gyakie has outperformed all the top female Afro-Pop musicians in Ghana and Nigeria.



Speaking on Rainbow Entertainment, he said the female artiste has managed to break through the Ghanaian and Nigeria markets.



He indicated the singer has gained wide media attention because she is doing something right.



According to him, Gyakie has been trending for the past two weeks.



“Among all our female artistes in Ghana and Nigeria, let’s be frank, she has shut all our artistes down. Combine all the top female musicians in Ghana and Nigeria, she is on top of all of them when it comes to Afro-pop songs. The lady has released an EP but people are enjoying the forever track more,” he added.



He said that Gyakie and her team are working and this is her moment and whether good or bad, this is her moment and she would have to be appreciated.



On his part, entertainment enthusiast Chris Tsormanah said there is no top musician in Ghana who has managed to break through the Nigerian music scene like Gyakie.







He attributed this to the management of Gyakie saying they have done so well.



He advised the management team to keep doing their best for the lady because she has managed to gain media attention both in Ghana and Nigeria.



He posited that Gyakie has topped all the established female artistes both in Ghana and Nigeria.