Gyakie drops second single, 'For My Baby' after first single of the year

Music of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: Pep Junia

Gyakie has released another single, “For My Baby” just a few weeks after her first single of the year and its accompanying video.



The Flip The Music signed artist has been preparing for her “My Diary EP” release and to get fans ready for the project, she’s teasing this fluid RnB fusion ahead of the July 22nd EP release.



“For My Baby” is quite different from “Something” although they share the adored theme of love Gyakie often so beautifully depicts in her music. The Songbird’s music is often described as mellow but on “For My Baby”, she slows down even more, giving listeners a sultry RnB Highlife fusion.



The Soji production is melodic and its simplicity coupled with Gyakie’s vocals give the song an overall minimalistic and pleasant appeal: the perfect ode to your lover.



The “My Diary” EP is going to be Gyakie’s sophomore project, after her debut SEED EP. In the way the latter was symbolic as an introduction to who Gyakie is, it’s interesting to wonder what this next project will represent to the artist.