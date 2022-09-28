Gyakie contradicts Global Citizen Festival organisers over performance fee

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Contrary to a claim by Kojo Poku, the Chief Executive Officer of Big Ideaz Consult, a local partner of the just-ended Global Citizen Festival in Accra, that none of the artists billed for the event was paid a performance fee, Gyakie, one of the musicians who performed at the event said she was duly paid.



3news.com quotes Gyakie to have said on 3FM Drive, Tuesday, that she was paid a full amount.



“Yes, everybody that was on the stage was obviously paid. The dancers, the choristers, the band. Everybody,” she said while responding in the affirmative that she was given what was due her.



“Yes. (full amount?) Absolutely. Every single person was paid.”



The Global Citizen Festival 2022 came off at the Black Star Square on September 24. It wasn’t an average Accra Saturday evening as stars from around the world and within Ghana graced the show.



With powerhouses like Usher, SZA, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Gyakie and Stormzy on the bill, the event saw tens of thousands thrilled to spectacular performances.



After the successful event, Kojo Poku in an interview 3FM said performers were not paid because they understood the rationale behind the concert.



He said: “I have to say that no artist was paid a performance fee for this. Everyone who mounted the stage did so out of the benevolence of their heart and the Global Citizen because it’s bigger than how much you’ll make out of a performance on that stage.”



What is the Global Citizen Festival?



Global Citizen Festival is an annual music festival where fans take actions toward ending extreme poverty in order to earn free tickets. The festivals bring together Global Citizens, artists, activists, world leaders, philanthropists, corporate leaders, and more, with one collective mission: End Extreme Poverty NOW.



Global Citizen Festival is timed to coincide with the UN General Assembly to leverage opportunities to get policy and financial commitments from government, corporate, and philanthropic leaders to defeat poverty, demand equity, and defend the planet.











