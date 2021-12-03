Gyakie breaks music charts in Nigeria

Entertainment of Friday, 3 December 2021

Gyakie is making waves with her remixed version of her song ‘forever’ in Nigeria and has been named top 100 on Apple Music annual charts.



Afrobeats artiste, Jackline Acheampong known professionally as Gyakie skyrocketed to number 12 on Apple Music Top Songs of 2021 in Nigeria and she is the only Ghanaian artiste with entries on both charts.



The remix with Nigerian musical act Omah Lay, released in March 2021 put the song on Nigeria’s number 1 spot on the Top Shazamed Songs of 2021 in Nigeria.



The data is proof of her works being appreciated since she emerged.



Apple Music unveiled its annual Top 100 charts with the most streamed songs, albums and artists in Africa and Gyakie topped with her song ‘forever’ as well.



The songstress emerged in 2019 with her first single; “Love is Pretty” then to “Never Like This” and went ahead to release a five-track EP, titled Seed in August 2020.



Her “Forever” track on the Seed EP enjoyed airplay in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria.



The song topped music charts such as Billboard’s Top Triller Global and Shazams Top 200 charts.