Guinean internet sensation proposes to his heavily endowed girlfriend on TV

Entertainment of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Grand P apologises to girlfriend for mistreating her



Grand P’s girlfriend asks if she can trust him



Grand P says he has changed



Popular Guinean singer and rapper, Mousse Sandiana Kaba, popularly known as Grand P, has engaged his longtime girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao.



In a video clip that was shared on Instagram by the rapper's girlfriend, Grand P went on his knees with a ring to propose to her.



According to Tuco.co.ke, Grand P in French said, “You are my life, I have changed, whatever happened in the past, I won’t repeat, it won’t happen anymore, believe it.”



His girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao, expressed her excitement when the man who she has addressed in several of her Instagram posts as ‘fiancé’ proposed on live TV.



In as much as she expressed her excitement, she also questioned her fiancé’s motive and if she could trust him.



“My ex-baby’s marriage proposal was hot. I have a very big decision to make… Can I still trust big P?” she captioned her post on Instagram.



Grand P’s apology, and his girlfriend’s doubt, appears to confirm rumours that he had cheated on his heavily endowed girlfriend in the past until the two rekindled their romance quite recently.



Meanwhile, Tuco.co.ke confirmed that the couple were being interviewed on a Gabonese station, Live TV, when Grand P spontaneously popped the question.



