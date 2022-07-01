GuiltyBeatz releases new song ‘Universe’ featuring Mr Hudson, Twitch 4EVA

Music of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: Francis Amissah

GuiltyBeatz is ringing in the summer! The Grammy-nominated Ghanaian producer and DJ is back with another dazzling solo effort, an Amapiano infused dance anthem ‘Universe’ featuring Pop sensation, Mr. Hudson and buzzing Ghanaian singer, Twitch 4EVA.



‘Universe’ features an exhilarating larger-than-life production from the all-star hitmaker which he’s been fine tuning for over two years. “The song started in 2020, when I first connected with Mr. Hudson”, Guilty explains.



“I sent him a guitar loop, just the guitar loop. No drums, nothing. And then he sang on it and sent it back to me. And I knew…”. Mr. Hudson opens the track with another one of his undeniable pop hooks.



The melancholic opener unravels into an uplifting limitless dance track, complete with GuiltyBeatz’s signature complex drum patterns, Amapiano and Electro House inflexions. Twitch 4EVA glides over the beat hypnotically.



The result is creative magic. “I don’t think anyone is expecting this, it’s different”. GuiltyBeatz has made his name as a prolific tastemaker and pioneer behind Afro-Pop’s global ascension.



He’s the man behind world-conquering hits for the likes of Wizkid, Tems, Jorja Smith, Diplo, Headie One, Sarkodie, Mr Eazi, Stefflon Don, M.I.A, and Mahalia.



In 2019 he snagged a Grammy nomination for his role on Beyoncé’s "The Lion King: The Gift". His music has also graced the big screens and leading games from NBC and Netflix to NBA 2K.



With ‘Universe’, GuiltyBeatz signals a solo project coming in 2022. “This is setting the tone for my next EP”, Guilty reveals. “There’s definitely going to be more of this, my version of dance music.”



