Growth comes with sacrifices – Patricia Sappor

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Immediate past president of the Chattered Institute of Bankers, Patricia Sappor, has charged the youth to be prepared to make sacrifices if they want to achieve enviable success in their careers.



She advised the youth to know what they want at any point in time, putting in the efforts to see to the realization of that dream of theirs. “I think you should know what you want at any point in time, understanding that growth comes with a lot of sacrifices. I had to make the sacrifices personally in terms of energy, money, time etc.”



With over 22 years working with Ecobank, she describes the work environment as one which compels passion and dedication.



“At Ecobank, the passion to get the work done and achieve set goals compels staff to be over and above for them. I made a lot of sacrifices and always had to make a suitcase ready for travel at any time. So, my life was literally in the air at all time and that was some of the sacrifices I made,” he told Rev Erskine on Y107.9FM’s YLeaderBoard Series.



Being away most of the time, the banker made sure to spend every time she was home with her family, creating unforgettable moments with them.



Big on honesty and integrity, RT. REV. MR.S Patricia Sappor advises her children to eschew these virtues.



“The bible speaks about how dishonest gains are lost in the twinkle of an eye. So, I tell my children that any advantage gained out of dishonesty will not favor them in the future.”



She advises the youth to be appreciative of all things and have a positive attitude towards life.