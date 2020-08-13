Entertainment of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: Class FM

Groom leaves wife waiting in church to fix client’s DSTV

Mr. Effum-Atteh left his wife in the church to fix DSTV for a client on the wedding day

A newlywed groom identified as Mr. Effum-Atteh is reported to have left his wife in the church where their wedding was ongoing to fix his clients DSTV decoder.



The man, a professional decoder technician who tied the knot over the weekend in Cape Coast, has since been trending on social media.



According to sources, Mr. Effum-Atteh rushed to a client’s house after receiving a call to work, keeping his wife and all who had gathered waiting in church, after which he quickly went back to the church.



Though a cross-section have admired his sense of dedication to work, others are in amusement.



Maybe he might have taken a lesson from Kennedy Agyapong’s advise that as a man even when you are having sexual intercourse with your wife and you get a call to come to do business, stop, go and work for the money and later come and continue with the sex.



Man must work. Give no chance to small money.





