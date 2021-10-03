Groom 'abandons' wife to dance with female guest at their wedding reception

Tabloid News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Twitter is on fire over a groom who abandoned his wedded wife for a fellow woman



•He seemed to be enjoying every bit of the dance with the woman



• His wife finally joined others on floor after being rejected by husband



A video circulating on Twitter has shown a groom dancing with a female guest instead of his newly wedded wife at their wedding reception.



The video, which has become viral on social media, with varied opinions, shows a female guest winding and shaking her waist while the groom hurriedly leaves his wife to go and catch a bit of the action.



While this goes on, friends of the groom are seen cheering him on while his wife looked on seemingly dejected.



The bride, who appeared to be uncomfortable after her husband ‘abandoned' her to go and dance with another woman, eventually joined her husband and others in the dance fest.



Twitter has since been going berserk over the viral video.



