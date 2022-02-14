‘Grieving’ Afia Schwarzenegger marks birthday with funeral outfits

Entertainment of Monday, 14 February 2022

With the exception of this year 2022, it has been known of Afia Schwarzeneger to completely slay it out on her birthdays.



Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger who is currently grieving the death of her father has shared birthday photos that speaks volumes.



In the said pictures that were splashed online by the controversial comedienne, whose birthday falls on Valentine’s Day, February 14 2022, no glamourous, colourful outfit or boujie location was spotted.



In one of the black-themed pictures found on her Instagram page, she was clad in a Kaba and slit made from a plain black Ghanaian fabric.



In a separate photo, she wore a long black sleeveless dress with fringes on both arms.



She shared the pictures with the caption: “A product of grace. A product of favour. A product of mercy. A testimony of God’s presence. A testimony of God’s strength. A testimony of God’s conquering power. A testimony of God’s destiny changing skills. Thank you Yahweh for grace. A colossus @ 40.”



