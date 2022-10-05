Green edition of Rhythms On Da Runway 2022 launched

Fashion of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: Nineteen57

The 10th edition of one of Ghana’s prestigious events Rhythms on Da Runway has been launched in Accra. This year's edition, dubbed: "the Green Edition", is slated for 20th November 2022 at the Grand Arena.



The Green Edition is a celebration that will not only glorify the ingenuity of African talent but also distill an extraordinary dream to shape sustainable fashion in Africa. This births an opportunity for designers to envision, create, and bring to life unique collections that are as timeless as the nature that abounds in Africa.



As foretells its longevity, this 10th Edition is set to incite designers to tell sustainable stories with their collections. This year’s edition will feature top designers and emerging designers from all corners of the African continent.



The event was officially launched at the LOTTE in Cantonments, Accra, by the CEO of Ghana Free Zones Authority, Amb. Mike Ocquaye, who applauded the organizers for their hard work in sustaining the event for the past decade. He underscored the need for stakeholders in the fashion world to make significant strides to abandon fast fashion and help build an industry that is preserving.



CEO of Nineteen57 Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) said, “Rhythms on da Runway” has over the years become an important contributor to the creative economy and serves as a new prospect for developing countries like Ghana to diversify its economies and leapfrog into new, high-growth sectors of the world economy towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. It is inscribed in our framework of values to work fiercely to make a difference in Africa’s orange economy.”



Among the performers during the night were Edem, Queendalyn, Kwaakwa, Chris, Vanilla, Franklyn and the Kentosband. This year’s main event will also witness great music performances from a league of music legends.



The Rhythms On Da Runway looks to be the leading threshold for Africa’s music and fashion in generations to come.



