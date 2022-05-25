Greater Accra Minister seems to be doing a better job than the Mayor - KKD

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Henry Quartey singled out for his good work



KKD charges Mayor to solve issues in Accra



KKD appeals to Ken Ofori-Atta



Regional Minister for Greater Accra, Henry Quartey, has been congratulated for doing a good job and even doing it better than the Mayor of Ghana's capital, Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey.



The comparison made by celebrated broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah better known as KKD was on the back of perennial flooding recorded in most parts of Accra. He noted that leaders must ensure that citizens abide by the laws of the state especially when it comes to sanitation issues.



He argued that it will be more beneficial to the state should the office of the Mayor be closed to allow the Regional Minister who has proven to be resourceful take charge of affairs in the capital.



"Why has the Regional Minister become the Mayor of Accra? If not, let's close the Mayor position in Accra and let the Regional Minister do the job because it seems he is doing a better job than the Mayor," KKD indicated.



Making a submission on GTV Breakfast Show on May 25, he called for the sanctioning of citizens who dump refuse at inappropriate places which end up choking gutters that cause the floods.



"Who are the leaders in the home? What are the systems they've put in place for people to follow? Why is it that we have a Police Service, we have crime, misdemeanours, rehabilitation and punishment and we don't see people who are throwing litter in the streets being arrested or made to do community service, they just go scot-free? We can't live like animals.



He again admonished the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to allocate funds to the ministries in charge of solving Ghana's poor sanitation and flooding.



"We have Minister for Works and Housing, we have Sanitation, Road and Highways but my point is that if these people are not resourced by the Minister of Finance, there is nothing they can do...if the Minister of Finance doesn't allocate monies to our needs over our wants, then this water problem will come over and over again and we will continue blaming citizens," he noted.