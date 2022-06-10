You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 06 10Article 1557899

LifeStyle of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Great foreplay is no match to sex – Dr. Sarbah

Founder of Sabash Herbal Centre, Dr. Kwaku Sarbah, has asserted that, no matter how much foreplay one has with a lady, it will never match the pleasure of sexual intercourse.

According to him, it’s important for men to also have sex even after extreme foreplay to conclude love making process.

Speaking to Adwen on e.tv Ghana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen Show’, Dr Sarbah said, “Everyone woman wants to ‘cum’ during sex and no matter what you do to them, they believe it’s not complete until your penis is inside them.”

He emphasized that, this is one of the issues causing problems in most marriages and relationships.

“The man might do everything he has to do during foreplay and the woman might even ‘cum’ in the process. But she doesn’t consider it as sex because he did not put his penis in her pussy,” he said.

He stated that most men after doing this might feel they have done enough but it is different in the case of ladies. He indicated that ladies start to think otherwise, and some go as far as going back to their ex’s to give them the satisfaction they need.

“So men who are fond of doing this should stop to save their marriages and relationships. Some men are actually weak in bed and need help but some others are just lazy and only think of themselves during sex,” he added.

Dr. Sarbah emphasized that, men who cum under 1-3 minutes after sex are sick. Their penis is weak and they need to be treated as soon as possible.

