Great Ampong reacts to claims he 'dissed' Ajagurajah on ‘Chop Bar Sofo’ song

Popular gospel musician, Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong also known as Great Ampong, has rebuffed claims of spiting the leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah in one of his songs.



According to him, the song that has ‘Chop Bar Sofo’ in the lyrics was released in 2014 at a time when Ajagurajah was not well known in the country.



He indicated that he should be applauded for making a prophecy that has come to pass instead of being accused of spiting Ajagurajah, who became known through the title ‘Chop Bar Sofo.’



Great Ampong clarified that he never meant to offend Ajagurajah with his song as claimed by some individuals.



“I didn’t produce a diss song for him [Ajagurajah] because the song was released in 2014 and at that time he was not popular. There was an SDA church pastor called Jehoshaphat Oduro whom I featured in his song and said ‘There would be a Chop Bar Sofo.’ It was a prophecy I made in 2014. Ajagurajah became popular in 2020 that was during the COVID period.



“So in my new song, I confirmed that there was a prophecy I made about ‘Chop Bar Sofo’ and it has come to pass. It was not a diss song. Recently when I was launching my album we went to his place to invite him,” he said in a video shared by an Instagram account with the name Marigyata and sighted by GhanaWeb.



This comes after Ajagurajah recently fumed about Great Ampong’s song that made mention of his ‘Chop Bar Sofo’ in a way that tends to spite him.







