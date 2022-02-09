Grant interviews from Atonsu to Miami, we're still done – Schwarzenegger shades Tornado

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has thrown subtle jabs at her former best friend, Nana Tornado.



Earlier, in a series of interviews, Nana Tornado claimed that Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father was not biologically related to her as she made the public believe.



Nana Tornado alleged in two separate interviews (Oman Channel and Zionfelix) that the comedienne confessed to him years ago that the man the public knows as her father is just the boyfriend of her mother.



But in what appears to be a response to Nana Tonardo’s rants, the comedienne has in a live video established that attempts to dent her image will yield no results.



According to Afia Schwarzenegger, Nana Tornado is deeply hurt about the fact that they are no longer friends hence his decision to be spiteful.



“It is satisfying to know that you are at loggerheads with a friend and the person is always dying to come back into your life. I want you to understand that we are no longer friends and you won’t ever step your foot into my house. You can choose to grant interviews from Atonsu to Miami but we are completely done. You wouldn’t be able to borrow money from me any longer. I know you are pained by this but I don’t care. You wish I was still your friend but you’re joking," she said in Twi.



This is the second time Afia is responding to Tornado’s rants as in the first instance, she labelled him a clown for passing such derogatory comments about her late father.



"We were actually laughing at the clowns who said he isn't my biological father...I miss you buddy!" she earlier stated.



