Grammy introduces ‘Best African Music Performance’ category to 2024 awards

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

The Recording Academy, organizers of Grammy Awards, has created a category for ‘Best African Music Performance.’



The category was among the three new ones announced by the academy in a statement released via its website on Tuesday.



The other two newly created categories are Best Pop Dance Recording and Best Alternative Jazz Album.



According to the statement, the new categories will receive nominations beginning with next year’s show.



“The addition of the Best African Music Performance category reflects how African acts such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, Black Sherif and Tems —along with the rise of the Afrobeats genre—have become global chart-topping stars and streaming juggernauts,” the statement reads in part.



The Grammy “Best African Music Performance” category is open to both contemporary and traditional music from the African continent including Afrobeats, Afro-pop, Amapiano, High Life, Fuji etc.