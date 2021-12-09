Grammy Issues: Make great songs, write powerful music - Rocky Dawuni tells Wendy Shay

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: MzGee, Contributor

Two-time Grammy nominee, Rocky Dawuni, has rubbished afro-pop musician, Wendy Shay’s claim that his Grammy nomination was through connections.



Days after the nomination of recognized reggae artiste, Rocky Dawuni went viral, Wendy Shay in the midst of the brouhaha of who was a qualified Grammy nominee tweeted at Rocky Dawuni to show them (musicians) the way since the award scheme was about connections.



Rocky, who seemed displeased with this suggestion in a conversation with MzGee, questioned where Wendy got such an impression and he schooled her on the nomination process.



“Errr! I don’t know where she got that impression but there is no connection in Grammys. This is an award scheme that is global and is voted on by thousands of music experts scattered around the World…..She should keep working on what she is doing, making great songs, writing powerful music..”



Watch video below:



