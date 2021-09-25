Gracee J releases new song titled 'Nyame So'

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian gospel musician, Gracee J, has released a new song christened 'Nyame So', to celebrate the greatness of God.



Nyame So, to wit, 'God is great' and is above every other spiritual being and creature on earth as well as the spiritual realm.



Gracee got the inspiration to compose this song during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic when the whole world was on lockdown, “I was wondering why within a short time everything could come to a standstill no movement that is where I realized how great our God is.”



The song admonishes Christians to use everything that is within their reach to proclaim goodness and worship him as such.



Gracee believes that “He is omnipotent (all-knowing) reigning sovereign overall. Christ is the glory of God in the fullness of its radiance.”



The song was produced by Enoch Owuraku Kissi of E.O studios and the video was directed by Flashbak Media, Macwillies.



Gracee J is a songwriter, composer, gospel musician, entrepreneur, and a proud member of the ICGC Prayer Temple-North Legon.



She began her professional music carrier in 2013 with her maiden album titled, Eye Nadom and followed with her second album Wo Nkyen.



Aside from her music, the gospel music diva also has a Gracee J Charity Foundation through which she takes care of the less privileged in the society especially those in the orphanage homes.



