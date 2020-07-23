Entertainment of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: Daily View Ghana, Contributor

Grace Nortey, Maame Dokono, Kojo Dadson others honoured with legendary awards

Kojo Dadson together with other veteran actors were honoured by the Konamah's Entertainment

Six Ghanaian creative arts professionals have been honoured by Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards.



The 6 professionals include both women and men who have contributed immensely towards the development of the industry over the years.



The honors, according to the CEO, Cecelia Gyase Konamah (Abena Ghana), is to ease the stress of some of these persons.



The event was organised by Konamah’s Entertainment, Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards which promotes African cultural renaissance and restoration, particularly among the creatives in Ghana.



Accompanied by Board Members include the CEO, Cecelia Gyase Konamah(Abena Ghana) Leonora Buckman, James Clarke and Nana Yaa Sarpong paid courtesy calls to the legends, actress Grace Nortey, Grace Omaboe popularly known as Maame Dokono and Emmanuel Armah, Charles Ampofo, Emary Brown and Kojo Dadson.



Cecelia Gyase Konamah(Abena Ghana) explained that these veterans, unlike others, for some years have not been active and deserve all the help they can get.



She also emphasised that, “for some of them, their hard work has gone unnoticed and unappreciated, but their toil had made some of us what we are today and we appreciate the pace they set as bold to the creative industry. Your lives are worth emulating as we reap the harvest of your toil today,” Cecelia Gyase Konamah(Abena Ghana) added.



The CEO added that “believe that the face of every nation is mirrored through its arts and culture. Values for Life creates an environment for young people to unearth their creative arts talents.



Time Ghana Actors and Entertainers Awards is an award scheme designed to reward hardworking actors and entertainers in the country.



The Award scheme was also setup to appreciate those working in the entertainment industry who have released works that have generated the wildest public excitement within the specified period with an amazing stage craft for world class entertainment.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.