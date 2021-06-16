Govt needs to fulfill its promises to us – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall and reggae singer, Livingstone Etse Satekla, who is popularly known by his stage name as Stonebwoy, has called on the government to make the fulfillment of promises made to the creative arts industry in their manifesto a priority.



In an interview with host, Rev. Erskine on the Y Leaderboard Series which airs on YFM’s Myd-Morning Radio Show, he opined that the government itself is witness to the fact that their manifestos are not being realized because if really they are being realized, then by now, we would have moved from solving one trouble to another.



According to him, the industry players are trying their best to convince the government to focus more on them and although they have not been very successful at that and it has almost always been an individual struggle for them, the government still takes the credit for their hard work.



He instanced, “If I move across doing my thing and by the grace of God I become a household name, I go along with Ghana”.



On that note, Stonebwoy urged that, “The government must fulfill their promises because at the end of every four years, they come with manifestoes that also address issues in the sector but eventually, it falls someway, somehow”.



He expressed that he has hope in Mark Okraku Mantey, the current Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, since he is from the industry, to help raise the industry and get the industry the support it needs.