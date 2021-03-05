Entertainment of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Govt must pay us to convince our fans to take the coronavirus vaccine – Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale

Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah known in the world of showbiz as Shatta Wale, has called on the government to pay him and other colleagues to convince their fans to take the COVID-19 vaccine.



In a Twitter post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the 1 Don hitmaker said that the move would be tantamount to killing two birds with one stone.



To explain, Shatta Wale said that the artistes would be contributing their quota to mother Ghana and it would also let them set an example for their thousands of followers to emulate.



Shatta Wale asked that Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Medikal and himself be given “noko fioo” so that they encourage their fans to also take the vaccine.



Shatta Wale’s post on Twitter read: “I wish our government will let me and my colleagues like @AmgMedikal@sarkodie, @stonebwoyb @ set that leadership example to our fans as well in this COVID times..This one just noko fioo, we will also do it just for the love of motherGh..3y3 a munkai y3n wai#1GH“



Knowing how business-minded Shatta Wale can be, it would not be surprising if the government decided to consider his request.



