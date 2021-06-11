Government to ease Coronavirus restriction on cinemas - Ghana Tourism Authority

Entertainment of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has stated that the government’s plans to ease restrictions on cinemas and theatres that have been closed for almost a year.



In a press release signed by the CEO, Akwasi Agyeman, the GTA stated that the decision to ease the restrictions is an outcome of engagements with the Ghana Health Service, the National COVID-19 taskforce and other stakeholders.



The statement said owners of cinemas and theatres are however required to apply for operational permit with the GTA before they can open their premises.



“This permit will be issued after a team of inspectors have assessed the facility and satisfied themselves that measures have been put in place to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols,” Mr. Agyeman added.



“Kindly note that the permit once issued can be withdrawn as a result of non-compliance with operational guidelines,” he wrote.



This comes after numerous stakeholders in the industry, especially filmmakers, expressed concern about the continuous closure of the cinemas and theatres, as it has impoverished them.



Meanwhile, Silverbird Cinemas Ghana has revealed it lost about $2 million in revenue after it closed its doors due to the pandemic.



The Business Manager of the facility which is one of many bearing the brunt due to closure for over 15 months, stated that they also had to lay off over 300 staff.