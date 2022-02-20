Government needs to keep campaign promise to citizens – Kobby Kyei

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian blogger and digital marketer, Augustus Koranteng Kyei, popularly known as Kobby Kyei, has pleaded with the government to keep the campaign promise that they made to Ghanaians.



Speaking with Doctar Cann on the ‘E-Levy’ in an interview on Happy FM’s Ayekoo After-Drive show, he recalled the NPP government’s statement that they came in for the people and they are for the people.



Kobby stated that it is funny to hear the same government that promised to provide free SHS no matter the circumstances because the resources are available, now saying that there will be no free SHS if Ghanaians do not accept the E-Levy bill.



“When you listen to some of the conversations on the E-Levy, I don’t know if that’s their communication strategy but this monster says one thing then another MP comes to say something else. It’s like they don’t know how to go about the conversation or they don’t have a common information that they’re preaching”, he observed.



Kobby humbly pleaded, “Ghanaians do not like this. Humbly and respectfully, we are begging you to put it aside so please hear our cries and put the E-Levy bill aside. If you ignore our cries, you’re going to hurt generations to come”.



According to him, politicians sometimes take certain decisions thinking it will not affect their children and families because they are out of the country, however, one can never tell where their children may end up in future. “I doubt you can take your whole extended family out of Ghana so in the long run, your cousins or aunties may be affected or some member of your family may be affected”, he added.



Kobby Kyei urged the leaders to think of building a good reputation and legacy instead of doing things that will cause Ghanaians to bow their heads in shame at the mention of their names.