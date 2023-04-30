‘Government has failed the creative art industry’ – Rex Omar

Entertainment of Sunday, 30 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celebrated highlife musician, Rex Omar has called out the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led-administration over what he says is their failure to empower the creative arts industry of Ghana.



Speaking to Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the veteran highlife singer explained that, across all the various sectors of the creative arts industry in Ghana, the government has failed to initiate any substantive policy nor has the government invested much in the creative arts industry. He added that, unfortunately, the government has failed to heed the cry for investment in the creative arts industry.



He explained, “When you talk about music, films, fashion and all these things, we have done zero as a state and for a country that says we want to create jobs for the youth, an investment in the industry would have sufficed such a purpose, but we have failed.”



Rex Omar called on the government to consider the benefits Ghana derives from its social initiative, “The Year of Return” and the milage it has given Ghana to invest more in the creative arts industry.



He said, “The government should look at only the ‘Year of Return’ campaign and how it has given Ghana exposure internationally, so you can imagine the gains we would make as a country if we have developed infrastructures and put other policies in place to ensure the growth of the creative arts industry.”



EAN/WA