Gov't taking huge loans but nothing to show for it – MzVee

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 September 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian songstress, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, popularly known as MzVee, has fumed at the reckless spending by the government.



MzVee who recently arrived in the country after spending four months in the USA, said there is nothing to show for the huge sums of money the government usually receives from other institutions and countries.



Sharing her stance on the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, MzVee during an interview with PropertyFM said,



“I don’t even know what they do with some of the amounts they collect from IMF with the huge sums I have not even heard of before.



“The amounts that they are collecting are so huge that I have never heard of before so if you are collecting all that money and we don’t even see anything happening in the country, then what's the essence."



Touching on the extent of neglect and the government's failure to fix the dilapidated infrastructure in the country, MzVee added,



“When you travel outside and you’re landing in a foreign country you see the layouts and the roads nicely done but when you are landing in Ghana it’s so bad,” MzVee lamented.