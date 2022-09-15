Gospel stars join Piesie Esther to deliver powerful rendition of ‘Waye Me Yie’

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Piesie Esther has launched her 20th anniversary celebration at colourful ceremony in Accra, Wednesday.



The musician who has been a worshipper and artiste and has released powerful songs while staying relevant for two decades was joined by her colleagues for the unveiling of her anniversary.



They included DSP Kofi Sarpong, Joyce Blessing, Obaapa Christy, Francis Amo, and Jack Alolomi among others. They stars delivered an exceptional performance to celebrate the artiste as they wrapped up the event.



The gospel celebrities during their delivery of the famous song ‘Waye Me Yie’ gave the audience goosebumps with their unique voices.



The launch took place at Cafe Banoir in Dzorwulu, Accra, where it saw the star host donned in a pink ball dress that sparkled with pink beaded stones.



The song has received positive reviews since its release.



On August 8, 2022, Mercy Asiedu’s husband, Nana Agyemang Badu Duah, a chief of Kunsu in the Ahafo Ano South District in the Ashanti Region, cried during a song ministration by gospel artiste, Piesie Esther.



In a video that went viral, Nana Agyemang Duah broke down in tears when musician Piesie Esther took over the microphone to perform the song.

Meanwhile, Piesie Esther as part of the outline of her anniversary will host an executive lunch on October 16, 2022 which will be followed by the main event dubbed on November 6.



It is dubbed 'the celebration of praise'.





