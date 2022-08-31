Gospel singers sample my songs without permission - Amy Newman laments

Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran gospel singer Amy Newman has said that it breaks her heart anytime a singer makes a rendition of any of her timeless tunes without seeking permission.



According to Amy, a number of her colleagues, including up-and-coming gospel singers have failed to credit her in the songs they sampled.



The ‘Okamafo Jesus’ singer in an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Ghana Weekend noted that she is quick to credit artistes when she samples their songs, an example is a Pentecostal worshipper, Darlene Joyce Zschech.



Speaking in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the celebrated Ghanaian singer said: “That is what actually pains me. Let's say that I am a mother and I know that people love my song, so if you want to take my song and do a rendition, you contact me...I would be glad to know that someone has recognized something that God used me to do and also wants to do, and I will be happy. But it’s like nobody contacts you and you see them singing and rather make money out of out it.



"They don't even know what happened before you had that song but they will sing it and then do their own rendition... I remember I took Darlene Joyce Zschech's song and I gave her the credit, a 'Shout To The Lord'."



Amy Newman who has 13 albums to her credit was hesitant to name and same gospel singers who take sampled her songs without any official agreement.



"This is what's happening but I pray that our young and Up-and-coming musicians give honour to us. I don't want to mention names, I will reserve those names but they know themselves," she said.



Amy is currently out with a new single titled 'I'm Redeemed'.





OPD/BOG