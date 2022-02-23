Gospel singer Queendalyn bags two nominations at 3 Music Awards

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: Enan News, Contributor

Gospel singer, Queendalyn bags two nominations in this year's edition of 3 Music Awards.



The 2022 edition of 3 Music Awards nominees announcement was done on Friday, 11th February 2022 in Accra which witnessed the singer getting two nominations in two different categories.



Queendalyn was nominated in Emerging Woman Of The Year and Best Female Vocal Performance Of The Year for her song “Jesus” which was released April 2021 and fell within the year under review of the scheme.



Queendalyn had a wonderful year in 2021 which saw her on different stages including Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Women In Worship and many others. She was also signed to Aqua Blue Mineral Water as a Brand Ambassador, the singer also had many media and public engagements including donations and healthcare programs for children and pregnant women in Accra for her foundation named Queendalyn Yurglee Foundation.



As the only gospel artiste who was billed to perform during the 3 music nominees' announcement, the singer ministered beautifully and energetically to the audience, for which they were blessed.



Queendalyn is set to drop her lead single from her incoming EP soon. She is poised to bless the world with her Songs and her ministry.