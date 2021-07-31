Gospel should not be made free, even the Bible is not – Empress Gifty asserts

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Empress Gifty has revealed that gospel ministry is a lucrative business. She insists that once an artiste learns the ropes, he or she would start to fish in profits.



Disclosing to Giovani Caleb on Showbiz 360, the gospel musician said concerts should not be made free.



She pointed out that because a lot is usually invested into such concerts, reaping profits is rightfully in accordance.



“There is money in it if you do it well. If you do it well and you brand yourself very well. You will get the money because you invest in it. Gospel is not free. The Bible is not free. The tambourines are not free. The instruments are not free. Even the microphone that the pastor is using is not free.” She said.



“So when it comes to the gospel, I don’t understand why people see it as a free commodity. It is not free. If I go to the studio, the producer will not say that because I am spreading the Gospel of God, so the session is free. It usually doesn’t happen, and it won’t happen. As for me, I am free. But the extras that make me Empress is what you pay. When you invite me, it is free. When you inited me, it is free. But the person playing the keyboard is not free. The drummer is not free. My costume is not free. So those are the things that you pay for but not my gift.” she stated.



According to Empress Gifty, her ministry needs rebranding after clocking a 10-year milestone adding that she’s now being managed by a new management.



Empress Gifty has released a new single titled 'Odiyompo' featuring Zaza Mokhethi, available on all music platforms.