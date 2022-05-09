Gospel musicians also deserve to slay - Lady Prempeh fights critics

Entertainment of Monday, 9 May 2022

Lady Prempeh graces VGMA 20222 red carpet



Diana Asamoah called out for her fashionable looks



Gospel singer says dyeing one's hair isn't a sin



Ghanaian worshipper, Diana Asamoah, has been the talk of the town following her decision to rebrand by prioritizing her physical outlook right from hair, and makeup to outfits earning the gospel singer the tag as a 'slay queen'.



Despite the criticism from a section of the public, Lady Prempeh has defended her colleague whom she explained has every right to look her best at public appearances.



The 'Ehor Ye' singer in an exclusive with GhanaWeb at the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards on Friday, May 6, bemoaned how the Ghanaian society condemns gospel singers who wear designer brands or make it a point to slay from the earning of the hard work.



"It looks like for us gospel musicians, there's an expectation. That is really one thing that's not helping the gospel field because most people find it difficult to be themselves rather they want to please people.



"It looks like with gospel, you don't have to show wealth but that's not Christianity. We also o well for ourselves and deserve to hold those Gucci and Channel bags. When they see you wearing designer heels they complain, well that's how the society puts gospel musicians so we have to maybe take it that way and see how we can live our lives freely," she told GhanaWeb's red carpet host, Paulina Dedaa Opoku.



Meanwhile, Lady Prempeh has disclosed that her 2018 blond hair was inspired by her single titled 'Enka Ho Da' adding that wearing a blonde wig or dying one's hair isn't a sing.



"With my blond hair which went viral, I had a single title 'Enka Ho Da' and I wanted to explain what the lyrics was about. No matter how blonde your hair is or no matter how bad your life is, things can change. So, 'enka ho da', it will definitely go back," adding "I love blonde hair, I would be going back but I actually made that for the video. Wearing blonde hair isn't anything sinful."





