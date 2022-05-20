Gospel musician Ruth Adjei drops new single 'Matchless father'

Music of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: Kojo Emmanuel, Contributor

Ghanaian gospel musician, Ruth Adjei is out with another song titled 'Matchless father' and is already gaining traction within the music landscape in Ghana.



It is a motivational track admonishing all to seek the face of God all the time.



In an interview, Ruth Adjei said "The song is wholly inspired by the Holy Spirit. It was a song one great man of God told me I will receive from the Lord."



"It talks about the fact that God is the Father of all. He does not discriminate. He's kind, and He's the ageless one who knows the end from the beginning. He is the giver of life and his ways and thoughts are far distinct in accordance with Isaiah 55:8-9."



"To those who are fatherless, especially like me, He is the father of all. He provides for His children in accordance with his will, plans, and purposes. Therefore, I doff my hat for him in every situation, knowing very well that he is the all-knowing God," she added.



