Gospel musician Perpetual Didier’s brother murdered at West Hill’s Mall

Entertainment of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel musician, Perpetual Didier, has disclosed that the victim in the West Hills Mall incident is her brother.



Her 32-year-old brother, Shadrach Arloo, according to her, was killed at the West Hills Mall after being tased and allegedly beaten by two police officers.



The gospel artiste mentioned in a Graphic.com.gh report sighted by GhanaWeb, that Shadrach Arloo, was scheduled to travel to Germany barely 24 hours before his untimely death.



Perpetual told the state newspaper that her deceased brother had gone to town to purchase some items in preparation for his travel when he got into a situation with the police, leading to his death.



According to the gospel icon, on Shadrach’s way out of the mall premises, he was reportedly confronted by the said policemen, who demanded that he hand over his luggage for a search, which he declined.



The ‘Endane Ogya’ artiste added that according to eyewitness accounts, his brother feared that the police could plant something in his bag to incriminate him and insisted that if they wanted to search his bag, he was ready to go with them to the nearest police station for that purpose.



She added that the situation resulted in an altercation, during which Shadrach was reportedly beaten and tased, resulting in his death.



