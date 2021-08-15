Gospel musician OJ names 3 persons who can easily kill you and must be feared

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Talented Songwriter and singer Michael Oware Sakyi known by his stage name as Minister OJ has made a list of people one must never toy with in life.



According to OJ, these people he talks about have the capability of taking one’s life in no time with little effort from them.



The singer making his list mentioned wife, watchman and cook as very important but could be dangerous people hence one must take good care of them to avoid any misfortune falling upon them.



Speaking to Hammer Nti on Pure FM on the famous show Hammer Time monitored by MyNewsGH.com, OJ categorically stated that “there are three main persons who can kill you so easily; your wife, your watchmen, and your cook. If you don’t treat these people well, it means your life is short”.



“Do not joke with your wife, she is the one who sees your end and you also see hers so what else do you want to hide from her. It is very easy for your wife to kill you”, he continued.



He also advised that people must stop maltreating others under this category to avoid any unnatural deaths.



