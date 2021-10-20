Gospel musician Moses OK ordained a reverend minister

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: ghbase.com

Ghanaian gospel musician, Moses OK has been ordained as a reverend minister.



The popular gospel musician was ordained at the Truth City Chapel on October 10, 2021.



In some pictures that have gone viral on the internet, Moses was spotted wearing a purple suit and a clerical collar and also in the midst of some pastors.



The pastors laid hands and anointed him in the presence of the congregation.



Moses Osei Kwarteng, better known as Moses OK, is a Ghanaian Gospel musician, songwriter, and author who is known for hit sings like Nkakra Nkakra, Meda wase, Osoro Taa Wakyi, and a lot of others.



His unique blend of intimate worship and energetic style of leading congregants into the presence of God is has affected lives worldwide.



Watch the post below:





