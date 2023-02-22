Gospel musician Melody Frempong drops new single titled ‘He Paid It All’

Music of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

After a year-long hiatus where she kept gospel music fans and the industry waiting, gospel artist Melody Frempong has announced her presence again on the gospel music scene with a new single titled ‘He Paid It All’.



The song, which was produced by celebrated sound engineer Nana Kwaku Osei, popularly known as Nacee, will be released this Friday, February 24, 2023, and will be available on all major streaming platforms.



The new single is one of Melody Frempong’s best works, with perfectly composed and structured lyrics and her vocal delivery is at its maximum in this new song - a song of great adoration to our God.



“I spent a couple of months trying to put the lyrics together before heading towards sound engineer Nana Kweku Osei aka Nacee studio to produce the song,” she said.



Melody Frimpong, who is aiming at reaching millions of people with ‘He Paid It All’, has plans of releasing more singles in the coming months.



She is hopeful that the song will touch the hearts of many Christians as well as music lovers.



‘He Paid It All’ shows Melody’s versatility as a songwriter and singer, and gives hints as to the diversity of sound and musical styles fans should expect from her upcoming songs.



She has over the years enriched the souls of believers with good tunes, and "He Paid It All" would not be an exception.



Her latest song is expected to become one of the most played gospel songs on the airwaves very soon, as the gospel musician continues to inspire Ghanaians with her amazing songs.



Melody Frempong is hopeful that the song and its video would touch the hearts of many Ghanaians, including Christians, and help them to have breakthroughs in their Christian lives.



As part of her musical journey, the gospel songstress launched her annual concert in the USA in 2022, and the second edition is scheduled for May 5, 2023, in the USA.



Also, she has plans of launching the Ghana edition of her concert this year as well as her fourth album which contains seven tracks.



Melody Frempong is ready to give to the world what God predestined to give to His people.