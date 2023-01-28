You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 28Article 1703303

Music of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Disclaimer

Source: BBT TV

Gospel musician Kingsley Baah releases touching video of ‘3y3 Mmr3’

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian gospel musician, Kingsley Baah Ghanaian gospel musician, Kingsley Baah

Ghanaian gospel star Samuel Kingsley Baah popularly known in the showbiz space as Kingsley Baah has released his much-anticipated video for the song dubbed “3y3 Mmr3“

Kingsley Baah the voice behind Nana Yaw Sarfo’s sign-in tunes hails from Apam in the Central Region of Ghana.

Kinsley Baah the hitmaker of ‘3y3 Mmr3 ‘ who came out with an Audio version of the song has finally released a video for the powerful song ‘3y3 Mmr3'Which means ‘ It’s a matter of time'.

He opined that he took inspirations to write this powerful song that speaks about time from the Bible, in Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 and I quote from the the KJV which says:

3 To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:

2 A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted;

3 A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up;

4 A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance;

5 A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing;

6 A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away;

7 A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak;

8 A time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war, and a time of peace.

Finally he avowed that he shot the video of the 3y3 Mmr3 Hit Song because of the way the song trended and saw that coming out with a video will add more meaning to the song to aid in better understanding of the single track when all and sundry eyeball the video.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment