Gospel music ‘shouldn’t be about entertainment’ – Pastor of 50 years

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A pastor of 50 years, Rev Dr Albert Som-Pinpong, has asserted that Gospel music “shouldn’t be about entertainment”.



Rather, he added, Gospel music “should pierce into the heart” and cause the singer’s listener “to think about Christ and surrender to him”.



The singer-songwriter “prayerfully” asked radio stations to broadcast music from his ministry because “it is purely God’s word”.



The Chairman of the United Calvary Church spoke on No.1 FM, 105.3, today, Wednesday, December 13, 2023, on the Evangelist Prince Adu Asare-hosted Adom Mmere (Time of Grace) morning show.



He underlined his church’s “vision and focus are the villages, Volta Region, Central Region, and others – those hinterlands where people are struggling”. He said the church visits these areas providing essentials like water, and among other things, “a little incentive to start businesses [and something] on their own”.



He emphasised, contentedly, “That is what in our own small way we’re contributing to helping them.”



Rev Dr Albert Som-Pinpong said the most important message he has for Ghanaians is to “let the Gospel be the Gospel”.



“Preach the pure Word of God,” he added.