Gospel music making an impact despite the crime rate in Ghana – Selina Boateng

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Gospel singer, Selina Boateng, has vehemently defended the impact of gospel music in the face of the increasing crime wave in Ghana.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye, the gospel musician was asked why there seems to be an upsurge in societal ills despite the influx of gospel songs.



She answered “The gospel songs we do are really having an impact on people but I would like to say that not everyone will listen to gospel songs and change from their bad ways.



“There are some people who will turn over a new leaf after listening to the word of God and some people will also change from their bad ways after hearing someone’s conversation.



“In this life everyone has got a particular unique way of getting their salvation and so not necessarily everyone will listen to the word of God and change overnight.



“There are some who listen to songs and have a change of mind so we gospel musicians are doing our part whilst God is also using our pastors to also do their part,” she said on Property FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com