Gospel artistes who can’t sing English songs will continue to gnash – Francis Amo

Entertainment of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Musician Francis Amo has advised young gospel musicians to learn and educate themselves on the current trends in music.



He believes that learning will put musicians at par with their colleagues who want to remain conservative.



Francis Amo was speaking on Accra-based Neat FM when he made this known.



He said for gospel artiste to excel in recent times, it is imperative that they learn more English songs because the Churches are now running English services and therefore invite artistes who sing English songs.



Francis Amo noted that artistes who do not learn will have to resort to local services where “thank you and God bless you” is given as pay after the work is done.



“All the churches are branding so if you don’t brand yourself with your local song and you English song and the choice of words from your mouth plays a key role in whether you’ll get to perform on bigger pulpits. You learn to lean Swahilli, Spanish and all other International languages and how to sing with them. If you don’t do that you will lose out.”