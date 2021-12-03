Gospel artistes can make a living from music - Mary Ghansah

Entertainment of Friday, 3 December 2021

Mary Ghansah has given her opinion on why the gospel music industry should not be seen as charity work because it has taken many people off the streets.



Veteran gospel artiste, Mary Ghansah cited that one important point people are missing is, the Gospel music industry can’t be a source of employment for many artistes in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.



“There is the fact that you are doing the work of God but there is another which is a source of income, source of employment. What we have failed to acknowledge is that the Gospel industry has taken a lot of people off the streets, it has given people something to do”, she cited.



These opinions have been divided among gospel musicians if they could make money from their trade or just focus on dedicating it all to God and for most artistes they make money from honouring programs.



“The organist, the one who produces, the backing vocalist etc. for some, that is the only thing they do to earn a living. When you come to the artistes themselves, it is helping and has helped a lot of people; some of the Gospel artistes do not do anything else apart from honouring programmes to perform and it is not out of place if they earn something from there”, she added.



Mary Ghansah’s career spanned around four decades and is an ordained reverend minister.



She is known for songs such as Okokroko, Onyame Nnae, Agyenkwa Jesus, Onyame Ye Odo, What A Friend, Onyame S3 ayeyi, Enkaa Ekyire, Sweet Jesus, Oguamma Wo Fata, and Wo Ye Onyame.