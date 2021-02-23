Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: kumikasa.com

Gospel Musician Obaapa Gyamfuah releases new song 'Hossana'

Gospel Musician, Obaapa Gyamfuah

Renowned Ghanaian gospel songstress Obaapa Gyamfuah from the Eastern region of Ghana has finally released her much anticipated new single “Hossana”.



The sweet blend of the contemporary and highlife gospel features is the new song as well a great vocal delivery from Obaapa Gyamfuah and Forqzy Beatz makes this song stand out perfectly.



Obaapa Gyamfuah has shot a beautiful music video for the song “Hossana” which is released same day the song was released.



Watch video below







