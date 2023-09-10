Good sex is not about age; it’s about the activeness of the individual – Akosua Agyapong

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 September 2023

The ‘Eka Bi Nie’ hitmaker, Akosua Agyapong has stated that good sex does not depend on age but rather depends on the activeness of the individual.



Speaking on the Duvet show hosted on GhOne TV, the female highlife singer asserted that for a person to enjoy good sex should not necessarily depend on the age or how young the other partner is, but should rather be based on the readiness and activeness of the person.



She further stated that a lady can go for a young and energetic man and would later realise that the man is not good in bed.



On the other hand, another lady will go for an older man and it will turn out that he is active in bed.



Most ladies have the assumption that good sex can be derived from young men and not the aged, therefore, Akosua Agyapong has debunked such a statement by saying that good sex is not based on the age of the person but rather, depends on how active the person is.



“It is not the age; it is not about whatever. Somebody can be 25 but can be very boring. Somebody can be fifty and a younger girl would like to do something with him because she can say this guy is very active. So it is not about the age, it is about how active you are, how enjoyable you make having sex feel and look”, she explained.



