Good sex is a great pain reliever – Doctor asserts

LifeStyle of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Medical Doctor, Dr. Amey Gesus Frederick, has disclosed that one of the most effective pain relievers is good sex.



Talking about some of the benefits of sex, he stated good sex with the achievement of orgasm fights against pain or is a pain blocker, especially headaches.



He told Adwen the Love Doctor on e.tvGhana’s adult edutainment show, ‘In Bed with Adwen’, “Not only headaches but it cures all sort of pain with the exception of anything bone-related. Good sex is the cure for or reduces unexplained pain and I used the term good sex because at the end of the day you have to reach orgasm.”



He revealed that a lot of ladies have joint pains and body pains as a result of them never reaching orgasm during sex so it leaves them with pain in their bodies.



“There are some elements in orgasm called the endosperm and this fights against pain. People who suffer headaches and ladies who suffer menstrual cramps and doubt me can put this to the test. They should have sex with their partners and find out what the end results will be,” he stated.