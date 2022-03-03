Golden Eagle Cinemas opens for business in Kumasi

Movies of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: Golden Eagle Cinemas

Movie lovers who have long yearned for the cinema experience in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, will now heave a sigh of relief as Golden Eagle Cinemas commences its business operations in the city.



Located at the Kumasi City Mall, the Golden Eagle Cinemas which houses four (4) different movie halls has each hall fitted with well-furnished seats and convertible wood dine cartridges that make the cinema experience worthwhile.

It is also built with superior acoustics and provides richer imagery and a Real 3D experience in all 4 halls.



Addressing the press on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, the Head of Business for Koss Assets, owners of Golden Eagle Cinemas, Mr. Peter Kwabena Dwobeng, expressed excitement at the start of business and promised patrons the best cinema experience.



"Our vision is to bring the best cinema experience to the good people of Kumasi and anyone who may find himself in the city. We just started but are on course to becoming the number one cinema in the country," he said.



He further stated the aim of the ultra-modern state-of-the-art edifice is to revive the cinema-going culture and give life back to the movie industry which seems to have taken a nosedive.



"We have lined up very special offers for our patrons and look forward to working with industry stakeholders as well as partners in premiering some of the world-class movies," Sergio added.