Going gospel has given me more blessings & peace - Irene Logan

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Irene Logan, who now identifies as a gospel musician, has disclosed that she feels more blessed in her transformation through Christ compared to her past.



Appearing on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said she is more restored now compared to her past.



She has therefore expressed readiness for any collaboration with Ghana’s gospel musicians.



According to her, she is prepared to grace stages as a gospel musician.



Speaking to Sokoohemaa Kukua, she recounted her addiction to smoking.



She narrated her journey was riddled with addiction, wrong association, dissatisfaction, rejection and depression.



Irene Logan said although she grew up in a Christian home, she felt the need to belong somewhere hence chose the wrong friends and associated with people who failed to affect her positively.



Her battle with addictions, dissatisfaction, and depression while dealing with a failed career, Irene Logan said, went on for years until she found the light again.



She also disclosed that she was admitted to the hospital and felt she was going to die but prayed to God and asked him to save her life, and after she was saved, she would dedicate her life to him.



She said she was battling a lot of things, and a lot of battles went bad for her and was depending on smoking.



Meanwhile, she has also indicated going the gospel way created fear and panic for her because she did not know what people would say about her.