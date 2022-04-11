Going for weddings makes you want to marry – Berla Mundi

Entertainment of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Television personality Berla Mundi has stated that attending weddings can make you want to marry.



She says it only dawns on you that marriage is not a walk in the park.



Adding that you will realize that you are actually single after the thought of getting married.



The celebrated Broadcaster made this known in a tweet.



She said “when you attend some weddings, you feel like it’s time to get married too. Until you wake up the next morning and remember marriage is not a walk in the park, and you are actually single”.



