You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 04 11Article 1512410

Entertainment of Monday, 11 April 2022

Disclaimer

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Going for weddings makes you want to marry – Berla Mundi

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Berla Mundi Berla Mundi

Television personality Berla Mundi has stated that attending weddings can make you want to marry.

She says it only dawns on you that marriage is not a walk in the park.

Adding that you will realize that you are actually single after the thought of getting married.

The celebrated Broadcaster made this known in a tweet.

She said “when you attend some weddings, you feel like it’s time to get married too. Until you wake up the next morning and remember marriage is not a walk in the park, and you are actually single”.


Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment