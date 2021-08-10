'God will restore you' - Friends of Beverly Afaglo pledge their support

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The home of actress Beverly Afaglo has been destroyed by fire



• The incident occurred on Monday, August 9, 2021



• Some friends and well-wishers have promised to provide her with assistance



A good friend is one who comes through when you need them most. When one is faced with a tragic situation, friends can be a shoulder to cry and rely on.



On Monday, August 9, 2021, news broke of a fire outbreak that destroyed the home of actress, Beverly Afaglo.



The building located in Tema was brought down to ashes, not even the Ghana National Fire Service could handle the situation. According to the actress, not even a single property was saved except the clothes she had on yesterday.



Announcing the news of the tragic situation Beverly in an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb wrote: “My house burnt down to ashes within 4hrs ...... Everything gone, my passports, clothes, shoes, bags, wigs, jewelry, perfumes, my furniture, my kitchen everything gone. My kids room and all their clothes everything is gone. I’m left with what I wore out that’s all. Thank God there are no casualties but where do I start from?”



Some colleagues and friends of the actress have sent in words of encouragement to the wife of Praye Honeho.



In support, actress Gloria Sarfo who owns a clothing line has assured that Beverly's closet is going to be refilled adding that better days coming.



She wrote: “#ItIsWell my sister...And Like I said on the phone, what is coming is huge and beyond human understanding God will RESTORE EVERYTHING in a THOUSAND FOLDS And oh, be ready to rock everything designer, classy and trendy as always, but this time, in a grand style(I know how you love your designers) yep, cos your closet is going to be refilled and sorted in abundance wai, especially your shoes(I know you love them)Trust me, this is a great turning point in your life So take it easy on yourself and take heart My love to the entire family, especially my lil angels #ItIsWell Ama It is.”



Dentaa Amoateng of GUBA Enterprise also added “Omg sis. First thing glad you and the family are safe. You will start again something bigger and better will come your way.”



Comedian and actor, Clemento Suarez wrote: “Oh noooo. Senior please be strong. The Lord will come through for you. We thank Him for keeping everyone of you safe. We love you and we shall be here for you.”



Fiifi Coleman has also joined the list of persons who have pledged their support. He commented “I don't know the right words to say to you to make this loss any better. Praying for and with you through these trying time. Let me know if there's anything I can do to help.”



Below are some messages from Celebrities in Ghana:

















